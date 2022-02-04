Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning and a very slight chance for a stray flurry or raindrop. Becoming partly sunny and breezy later this afternoon/evening with gusts 20-30 mph. The strongest winds will be in the foothills of the Blues. Morning temperatures 20s, mid-upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
The next front is currently moving through the Pacific Northwest with the best chance for mountain snow north of Snoqualmie Pass and above 3,500 ft. Snoqualmie Pass will see a rain/snow mix and any accumulation should be under 2 inches. White Pass should be all snow with 1-3" of fresh powder by this evening. Stevens Pass is the big snow winner today...
Winter Weather Advisory - Central and North Cascades... Until 10 PM
- Above 3,500 ft
- Stevens Pass: 5-10"
- North Cascades: 6-12"
Snow chances in the Blues are relatively small and any accumulation will be light. Wind will increase later this afternoon in the Columbia Basin into the Foothills. Gusts generally 20-30 mph with the strongest in the foothills. Highs Friday in the low-mid 40s and los in the 20s-30s.
Breezy winds will continue through tomorrow morning and will limit fog formation except in wind sheltered areas. Partly to mostly sunny and warmer Saturday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves inland. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s. The persistent ridge will lead to patchy late night and early morning low clouds/fog Sunday through next week. Something to note... We are getting late in our fog season and with 10 hours of sun at a higher angle in the sky we should burn off some of the fog by afternoon. Any sunshine will allow the afternoon highs to climb into the mid 40s-low 50s. However, if the fog is stubborn, we will need to lower the temperatures for next week.