Rain developing from west to east this morning and ending by midday, except in the Blues where showers will linger through the early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50s.
Patchy fog will likely develop overnight for areas that see clearing skies. Weak ridging will keep us mainly dry this weekend. However a weak disturbance moving through the ridge, on Sunday, could produce a few stray showers along the east and into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the low 50s-near 60s.
Models are now starting to line up a little better, bringing in a stronger system late Monday evening-Tuesday. Rain chances increase and winds become breezy to gusty Tuesday as the low tracks across the region, highs in the low-mid 50s. The pressure gradient will remain tight on Wednesday as a colder air mass settles into the region, resulting in another windy day. Highs near 50 and lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny and colder next Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low-mid 20s.