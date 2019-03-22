Good Morning,
Increasing clouds and mild today with a slight chance for a stray evening shower. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
A weak front will bring us a very slight chance for a stray sprinkle or shower this evening-tonight as it moves over the Cascades. We'll need to keep a 10% chance for a sprinkle in the forecast Saturday and with mostly cloudy skies daytime highs will drop to near 60. An upper level low moves inland Saturday night-Sunday morning with a chance for rain in northeast OR and north into the Tri-Cities. The rain should end Sunday morning and we will likely see some afternoon sun, highs in the mid-upper 50s. Snow levels in the Blues will drop to 4,000 ft with 1-4" possible Sunday.
Another front arrives Monday afternoon with a good chance of rain for everyone, highs in the 50s. Stray shower Tuesday, then mainly dry through Thursday. Highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Have a Great Weekend!