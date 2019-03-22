Good Morning,

Increasing clouds and mild today with a slight chance for a stray evening shower.  Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. 

A weak front will bring us a very slight chance for a stray sprinkle or shower this evening-tonight as it moves over the Cascades.  We'll need to keep a 10% chance for a sprinkle in the forecast Saturday and with mostly cloudy skies daytime highs will drop to near 60.  An upper level low moves inland Saturday night-Sunday morning with a chance for rain in northeast OR and north into the Tri-Cities.  The rain should end Sunday morning and we will likely see some afternoon sun, highs in the mid-upper 50s.  Snow levels in the Blues will drop to 4,000 ft with 1-4" possible Sunday. 

Another front arrives Monday afternoon with a good chance of rain for everyone, highs in the 50s.  Stray shower Tuesday, then mainly dry through Thursday.  Highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Have a Great Weekend!

