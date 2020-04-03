Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny and breezy this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Another system arrives Saturday night-Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers Highs in the low-upper 50s. High pressure returns next week with a warming trend. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday, mid 60s by Tuesday and 70 for Wednesday!
