Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny and breezy this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 40s-near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.​
 
Another system arrives Saturday night-Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers Highs in the low-upper 50s.  High pressure returns next week with a warming trend.  Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday, mid 60s by Tuesday and 70 for Wednesday!

