Good Morning,
Mostly cloudy with rain developing this afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures in the low 30s and low 40s, upper 30s-mid 40s and afternoon highs in the low-upper 40s.
A warm front lifting north will bring rain the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 3-4 PM (possible mixed with a little snow in the Kittitas Valley); Columbia Basin-Foothills 5-6 PM. The Cascades and Blues will intially see snow, but will change to rain as the snow level rises. Heavy mountain rain and melting snow could lead to rising rivers and stream coming out of the Blues. Showers will continue over night and end Saturday morning.
A cold front will move across the region late Saturday with a stray shower. The front stalls in central OR Saturday night and we dry out briefly. Then a low riding along the front will lift it north, as a warm front this time, spreading rain back into our area. Monday looks dry with highs in the mid 40s.
Another weather system and rain late next Tuesday-Wednesday, highs in the mid-upper 40s. High pressure and sushine returns Thursday, highs in the mid 40s.
Monty