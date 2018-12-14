Good Morning,

Wind Advisory Until 4 PM…  Foothills

- Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Pendleton and Heppner

- SE 25-35 Gusts 40-45 MPH

- Local Gusts 55 MPH 

Mostly cloudy today with patchy dense morning fog in the Kittitas Valley.  An approaching cold front will give us a slight chance for some stray showers this afternoon-early tonight.  Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-mid 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50. 

Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend with a little sunshine, highs in the mid 40s-near 50.  The next system arrives overnight Saturday-Sunday and some of us could even see the precipitation start as a wintry mix.  In the Yakima Valley look for rain or  rain/snow mix starting overnight, but no accumulation.  It will be a slightly different story in the Kittitas Valley…  Right now it appears we will have enough cold air trapped at the surface to allow snow overnight Saturday-early Sunday morning.  Ellensburg could pick up 1-2" early before it all changes over to rain and melts away. 

Leftover showers Monday morning then mainly dry and a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.  Our active pattern continues with more rain and wind weather on Tuesday with highs low-mid 50s.  Scattered showers next Wednesday and mainly dry on Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Monty

Tags

Meteorologist

Recommended for you