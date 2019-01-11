Good Morning,
Chilly and gray today with areas of fog (locally freezing fog). Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-near 40.
More of the same… Strong subsidence (ridge of high pressure) will maintain the low level inversion across the region. This will result in low clouds and fog through the middle of next week. If you want the sun head to the mountain because above the inversion we'll see partly/mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
Models are now showing a warm front lifting through the area Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Depending on the timing of the precipitation we could see it start as freezing rain before changing to rain by midday Thursday. Highs near 40 and lows in the 30s.
Monty