Mostly sunny and warm today with some high clouds at times. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Our quiet and warm weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 30s. A low pressure system will develop off the coast of British Columbia late Sunday-Monday. This low will head south towards the Pacific Northwest increasing our clouds Monday with a slight chance for a stray evening shower. Lowland rain and mountain snow chances increase Tuesday as the low moves inland. Highs cool into the mid-upper 50s by Tuesday.
Mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday with just a slight chance for a few mountain with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Breezy and a chance for some afternoon showers Friday afternoon with the next weather system, highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
