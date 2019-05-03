Mostly sunny and lighter winds today. Early morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
More sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend as we remain under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure. An upper level disturbance moving over the ridge on Sunday will increase our pressure gradient, resulting in breezy/gusty (gusts 25-35 mph) winds. Highs this weekend in the low-mid 80s.
The dry, warm and sunny weather will continue into next week with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Models are showing a disturbance moving through the ridge on Wednesday that may produce a few stray showers in the mountains.