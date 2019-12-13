Happy Friday!
Locally dense freezing fog early this morning in the Yakima Valley with temperatures in the 20s. Breezy and a bit "warmer" elsewhere with temps in the 30s-40s. Skies becoming partly to mostly sunny today with decreasing winds. Noon temperatures in the upper 30s-upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
A strong onshore flow continues across the Pacific Northwest with more showers west of the Cascades and more mountain snow (Cascades:2-6"; Blues: 4-10" ...Today-Saturday). Always remember to check the pass reports this time of year before traveling into the mountains. Areas of low clouds and fog will develop again this weekend and will continue into next week as a ridge builds into the area. Winds become more northwesterly overnight and may push a weak disturbance through the area early Saturday morning. This could produce a few flakes or raindrops, but we shouldn't see any accumulation in the lowlands. Highs Saturday near 40 and dropping into the 30s Sunday with overnight lows in the teens-20s.
More low clouds and fog next week with highs in the low-mid 30s and lows in the 20s. Models are hinting at another system next Thursday that could bring us a wintry mix, highs in the low-mid 30s and lows in the 20s.