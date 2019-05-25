Happy Memorial Day weekend!
Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday in the Tri-Cities as the system of rain moves on through. Yakima is seeing a little more cloudiness as they will receive more rain Saturday afternoon and evening.
Overall highs for Saturday will be in mid 60's for Yakima and mid 70's for the Tri-Cities with lows for both in the 50's.
Moving into Sunday, expect more scattered rain showers as more systems move into the region. Low chances of thunderstorms are also expected.
Highs for Sunday in the upper 70's for the Tri-Cities and upper 60's for Yakima.
Warmer Memorial Day shows just a slight chance (10-30%) for a few stray to scattered showers. We should see more sunshine as well.
Highs climbing back to the 80's. Partly to mostly sunny next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 50's.
Have a great weekend!