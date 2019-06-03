Happy Monday everyone!
A nice warm start to the week. As those sunny skies and warm temperatures continue to stick around.
Expect some breezy conditions as you make your way through Monday into Tuesday. Those gusts anywhere from 15-25 MPH in some areas.
Monday's highs for the Tri-Cities and Yakima in the 80's with lows in the 50's.
By the middle of the week however, those temperatures to drop slightly as a cold front moves across the region Wednesday night.
Thursday is when we can feel the drop in temperatures as the highs drop to the 70's for the Tri-Cities and Yakima by the end of the week.