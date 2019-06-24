Marvelous Monday with mostly sunny skies and a little breezy in the Kittitas Valley (gusts 25 mph). Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
Upper level low currently sitting off the coast of British Columbia will slowly drop south and will stall off the coast of WA/OR. This will increase our mid and high level clouds by tomorrow afternoon and give us a chance for a few stray showers after 8 PM. The low will kick a stronger disturbance across the region on Wednesday with better moisture and instability. This will likely lead to a better chance for showers, a few stray t-storms and cooler temperatures, highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
The unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week with the best chance for showers/t-storms in the Cascades and Blues with just a slight chance elsewhere, highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s. Partly to mostly sunny this weekend and warmer, highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s.