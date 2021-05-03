Partly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon with a very slight chance (10%) for a stray evening sprinkle. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s by noon.
A week cold front will move across the region later this afternoon through tonight with a few scattered showers mainly in the Cascades and Blues. High pressure returns Tuesday with dry weather and highs climbing into the mid 70s-low 80s by Wednesday. Another weather system approaches the Pacific Northwest Thursday with increasing clouds. Gusty winds (25-35 mph) will develop Thursday afternoon as the front pushes onshore. We could also see a few stray showers late Thursday evening/night. Cooler and dry air arrive behind the front Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
An upper-level low will provide us a chance for stray showers Sunday evening-Monday morning. Highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows near 40.