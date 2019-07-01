Happy Monday!
Expect your week to start off nice with mainly sunny skies through the afternoon.
A few pop-up rain showers move through mid-day in the WA/OR Cascades.
Moving into the evening those showers become more significant and spread throughout the Columbia Basin. As a low pressure system moves off the coast.
Temperatures Monday, Tri-Cities 93°/ 63° and Yakima 88°/57°.
Moving into the rest of the week, Tuesday will be cooler as that low pressure system moves out of the region.
But the remainder of the week starts to warm up with temperatures back into the upper 80's to low 90's.