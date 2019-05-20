Good Morning,
Morning sunshine then increasing clouds today with scattered showers in the Blues, Cascades and East Slopes. There is also a slight chance that a stray shower could spill into the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys later this afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
An upper level low over northern NV/UT will provide us with wrap around moisture and scattered showers today mainly in the mountains. We increase our shower chances overnight through tomorrow as the low spins around another area of moisture in our direction. Highs Tuesday in the upper 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday looks mainly dry except for a few mountian showers, highs warming into the mid 70s to near 80. Another upper level low stalls over the Great Basin Friday with a chance for a few scattered showers Friday night through Saturday, highs in the low-upper 70s and lows mid 40s-near 50. Sunday looks mainly dry except for scattered mountain showers, highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50.
Monty