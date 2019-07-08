Happy Monday everyone!
The beginning of our work week is looking nice. Mainly sunny skies throughout the area today.
Clouds will start to increase this evening into tomorrow as a low pressure system moves across the state.
A few mountain showers are expected in the areas of the Blues and the east slopes of the Cascades.
Temperatures today will stay in the low to mid 80's today. Monday highs Tri-Cities 86°/57°, and Yakima 82°/55°.
Moving through the rest of week, it will be cloudier than normal.
But, overall temperatures staying in the 80's and 90's. Hitting upper 90's by the weekend.