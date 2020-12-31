Happy New Year's Eve! We finally get to say goodbye to a year that felt like an eternity. The good news was we did manage to end to the year great weather-wise with a few showers this morning and sunshine for the rest of the day. As we ring in the new year, tonight will be mainly dry with lows in the 30s.
Our active weather pattern will continue Friday evening/night with another round of mountain snow and lower elevation rain. Winds will develop behind the cold front with gusts expected to be >30 MPH.
Several weather systems will kick through Saturday and Sunday, even into next week. Every 24-36 hours we can expect chances of rain and mountain snow.
Breezy winds Saturday with gusts 20-30 mph and warmer with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. The next system arrives Saturday night-Sunday morning with mountain snow and a slight chance for a few rain showers in the lowlands. Windy and warmer Sunday with gusts 30-40 mph.
Unsettled and mild through the middle of next week with a chance for showers every day. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Happy 2021!