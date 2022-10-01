Clear night ahead with temps dropping to the low 50s and upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be a little warmer with clear skies again. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Dry and warm for the start of our week as we will keep the sunshine and 80 degree temps through next weekend.
We'll see cooler evenings throughout the week as we creep more in to Fall, but this week they will stay steady in the upper 40s and low 50s through the weekend.
Mostly quiet with maybe some breezy conditions through Monday night.
Other than a little tickle on the wind, not much to speak of for serious weather.
