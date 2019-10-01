A cold start to our Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30s-near 40 degrees. Skies becoming partly sunny by this afternoon and a little warmer. Noon temperatures near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
The strong and cold upper level low that brought the Pacific Northwest rain and snow over the weekend will continue to move east of the region. High pressure will build into the area later this evening with clearing skies. This will allow temperatures to drop overnight into the mid 20s-low 30s for most locations. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 2 to 10 AM Tuesday. Brrrr!!!
A slow warming trend will see temperatures climb into the mid 60s by Friday. A week disturbance riding over the ridge could produce a stray sprinkle/showers Wednesday night. Another weak sytem arriving late Thursday-Friday will likely produce some mountain showers with the snow levels around 5,000 ft. We could be a bit Windy/breezy at times Thursday and Friday, but at this time it looks like it will be below advisory levels.
Sunshine and warmer this weekend with highs in the mid 60-near 70.