Happy Saturday everyone!

Expect more sun in our forecast this weekend as temperatures continue to stay in the 80's. 

A few scattered mountain showers and a possibility of thunderstorms for the higher elevations of the Cascades this afternoon into Saturday evening. 

Saturday's temperatures: Tri-Cities 87°/83°, Yakima 83°/53°

Sunday's temperatures are going to be similar to Saturday, just a few degrees warmer with more sun expected. 

Moving into next week, expect more sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Overall temperatures in the 80's to low 90's for next week. 

