Happy Saturday everyone!
Expect more sun in our forecast this weekend as temperatures continue to stay in the 80's.
A few scattered mountain showers and a possibility of thunderstorms for the higher elevations of the Cascades this afternoon into Saturday evening.
Saturday's temperatures: Tri-Cities 87°/83°, Yakima 83°/53°
Sunday's temperatures are going to be similar to Saturday, just a few degrees warmer with more sun expected.
Moving into next week, expect more sunshine and a few passing clouds.
Overall temperatures in the 80's to low 90's for next week.