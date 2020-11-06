Grab your umbrella, it's a rainy Friday morning. Look for the rain to taper off from west to east today, ending after 9 am for the Yakima Valley; after 1 pm for Tri-Cities and after 5 pm in the foothills. Morning temperatures in the 40s, upper 40s-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
An upper-level low is currently moving into southern OR this morning producing light to moderate rain from the Columbia Basin into the Blues. As the low moves southeast into northern CA this evening/night we see the moisture being turned off and replaced with high pressure tomorrow. Additional rainfall (.50 to 1") in the foothills and Blues could lead to some rising water levels in creeks, streams. At this time, I'm not expecting any flooding, but it is something we need to watch. The Tri-Cities area could see another .25-.50" today, while the Yakima Valley will receive another .10 to .25" and .10" or less for the Kittitas Vally.
Mainly sunny for Saturday, except we could see some afternoon/evening clouds along the east slopes with a very slight chance for a stray shower. A weak system Sunday morning will bring us some clouds, breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s. Increasing clouds Monday afternoon ahead of our next weather system. This front should give us a chance for a few showers on Tuesday, Highs near 50. Sunshine and cool Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A strong system arrives late Thursday with rain (mountain snow) and gusty winds.