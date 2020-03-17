Mostly sunny today with light winds and pleasant this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
 
Our blocking weather pattern will continue this week with a ridge of high pressure to our north and an upper level low sitting off the central coast of CA.  This low will kick some moisture into the southern Oregon Blues this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower.  Everyone else will remain mostly sunny and dry.  This pattern will continue through Saturday with slow warming trend.  Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s, low 60s on Thursday and mid 60s this weekend.
 
Cloud will increase Sunday as a low pressure system develops off the Pacific Northwest coast.  This low will send moisture into WA/OR on Monday, increasing our rain shower chances.  Highs cool into the upper 50s-near 60.

Tags

Recommended for you