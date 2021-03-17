Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
High pressure will begin to shift east tomorrow allowing a cold front to push onshore spreading rain across western WA/OR and into the Cascades by mid-late morning. A few of these showers will slide down the east slopes tomorrow afternoon. The rest of the viewing area should remain dry for most of the day, but we will need to increase our chances tomorrow evening-night as the front moves east of the Cascades. Break out your bell bottom jeans because we will be flirting with the 70s tomorrow! Especially in the Columbia Basin and foothills as a southwesterly flow develops ahead of the approaching front. Mainly dry Friday with lingering mountain showers and cooler with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
The first day of Spring arrives Saturday morning at 2:37 AM and we will welcome the Vernal Equinox with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s-near 60. The next system arrives Sunday night-Monday morning with a slight chance for scattered showers and breezy winds. The best chance will be in the Cascades and Blues, highs mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Ridging will provide us with a sunny Tuesday and highs near 60.