Partly Cloudy tonight for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Fog developing after 10 pm and freezing fog after 4 AM. Poor air quality developing in the Yakima Valley due to air stagnation. Temps tonight in Yakima mid 20’s and 30 degrees for Tri-Cities. Friday after fog lifts will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies for the Yakima Valley & Tri-Cities temps in the mid 40’s
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAYTO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
WHAT...Poor air quality expected to develop.
WHERE...Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.