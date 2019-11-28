Happy Thanksgiving... Breezy and a few flurries this morning with some late day clearing. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s.
Upper level low over northern CA will keep wrap around clouds and a few snow flurries/showers around this morning. Our breezy wind should begin to relax by early afternoon and if we are lucky maybe a peek or two of sunshine. Lows tonight drop inot the mid-upper teens... Brrrr! Weak ridging will provide us a nice break Friday and Saturday with late November sunshine. However, we could see some late night and early morning freezing fog, highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens.
Our next weather system arrives Sunday with a chance for snow showers (maybe an inch or less) with highs in the low-mid 30s and lows in the teens-20s. We dry out early next week with some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teen-mid 20s.