Sunny and getting hot today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. As a point of reference, average highs for this time of year are only in the low 80s
Our warming trend continues today through Father's Day weekend and the first day of summer with highs climbing into the low-upper 90s. Fire danger will also increase this weekend as we see rising temperatures, breezy winds (15-20 mph) and low relative humidity. Record heat that is currently over the desert southwest will push north early next week sending our highs into the triple digits! Yuck!!!