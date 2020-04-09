Sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
A ridge of high pressure over the region will continue to provide us with dry and warm weather through Friday. Highs today and tomorrow in the 70s-near 80. Winds will become a little breezy Friday afternoon especially in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge.
A strong front races across the region Saturday bringing us big changes. Gusty northerly will develop with gusts 30-40 mph. This will likely produce patchy blowing dust in the Columbia Basin and much cooler temperatures for everyone with highs tumbling into the low-mid 60s. Sunny and lighter winds on Easter Sunday with highs near 60.
Dry weather and a slow warming trend for next week. Highs start in the mid 60s Monday and climb to the low 70s by Wednesday.
