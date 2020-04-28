Increasing high clouds and warm today with breezy winds developing later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 40s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
An approaching front tomorrow will increase our southerly winds and warm us into the upper 70s-low 80s. Best chance for showers with this front will be in the mountains and models suggest enough instability for a few stray t-storms in the Blues. Another upper level disturbance Thursday with breezy winds, mountain showers and cooler temperatures, highs in the low-mid 70s.
Dry weather and sunshine Friday with highs in the 70s. Clouds increase Saturday ahead of a much stronger front that will arrive Saturday night/Sunday. Rain chances increase Sunday with gusty winds and much cooler temperatures falling into the low-mid 60s. Breezy and mainly dry next Monday, highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 30s-near 40.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.