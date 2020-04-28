​Increasing high clouds and warm today with breezy winds developing later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 40s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.​
 
An approaching front tomorrow will increase our southerly winds  and warm us into the upper 70s-low 80s.  Best chance for showers with this front will be in the mountains and models suggest enough instability for a few stray t-storms in the Blues.  Another upper level disturbance Thursday with breezy winds, mountain showers and cooler temperatures, highs in the low-mid 70s. 
 
Dry weather and sunshine Friday with highs in the 70s.  Clouds increase Saturday ahead of a much stronger front that will arrive Saturday night/Sunday.  Rain chances increase Sunday with gusty winds and much cooler temperatures falling into the low-mid 60s.  Breezy and mainly dry next Monday, highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the 30s-near 40.

Tags

Recommended for you