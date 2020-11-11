Partly to mostly sunny today with a few early morning rain or snow showers in northeast Oregon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low to mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Our next weather system arrives Thursday evening/night with rain or rain/snow mix developing in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by 5 pm, The rain will spread into the Columbia Basin and foothills by 7pm. Snow levels will be rising overnight, so at this time I'm expect most accumulations to be in the mountains.
Snowfall Forecast... Thursday Evening-Early Friday Morning
- Cascade Passes: 3-10"
- Cle Elum: 1-3"
- Ellensburg/Kittitas Valley: 1/2" or less
- Blues: 2-6"
- Yakima: Trace
- Tri-Cities and Foothills (Walla Walla/Pendleton): None
This system will be followed quickly by a powerful surface low and upper-level disturbance that will arrive Friday evening. This system will likely bring heavy snow at times to the Cascades and Blues, mainly above 3,500 ft with rain in the lower elevations. What I'm concerned about is the potential for a Wind Storm Friday night-Saturday afternoon. We could be looking at damaging winds between 45-55 mph. This storm will need to be watch closely. We may need to issue a High Wind Warning or Advisory later this week. Stay tuned!
Sunday looks mainly dry with a slight chance for a few stray showers. A warm front lifts north Monday with warmer temperatures, breezy winds and rain at times. We should dry out Tuesday after a few early morning showers, highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
To my fellow Veterans - Thank you for your Service!
Monty