Patchy early morning fog, except locally dense along the Columbia River with icy spots on bridges, otherwise hazy sunshine today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A cold front in British Columbia will drop south today into Washington and Oregon. This front is very weak and dry, so its main impact across the region will be to provide a little mixing in the atmosphere. This should improve our air quality a little today. However, it will be short lived a the upper level ridge builds back into the region Thursday/Friday resulting in a strong inversion and worsening air quality. Highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-30s
Air Stagnation Advisory until Noon Friday
-Air Quality "Little" Better Today
- Worse Friday/Saturday
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit Use of Fireplaces/Woodstoves
Dry this weekend with highs in 50s-near 60. Cooler early next week with another weak cold front moving through the region. Highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s.