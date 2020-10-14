Partly to mostly sunny and breezy today with gusts 25 mph. We will also see a few scattered mountain rain showers through this evening. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s. Mostly clear tonight and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by Thursday morning. Some areas may wake up to patchy frost. A cool and dry northwesterly flow will keep the temperatures in the low-mid 60s on Thursday. High pressure will help us rebound into the low 70s on Friday... YAY!
The models are struggling to find a common solution for this weekend and early next week. One is still showing a dry cold front arriving on Saturday with highs in the 50s-60. While another has a ridge overhead preventing the front from ever arriving with highs in the 60s-70s. The both keep us dry with a fair amount of sunshine for the period. For now, I like a blended solution for the temperatures with dry weather through next Tuesday.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.