Partly to mostly sunny and breezy today with gusts 25 mph.  We will also see a few scattered mountain rain showers through this evening.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.  Mostly clear tonight and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by Thursday morning.  Some areas may wake up to patchy frost.  A cool and dry northwesterly flow will keep the temperatures in the low-mid 60s on Thursday.  High pressure will help us rebound into the low 70s on Friday... YAY!

 
The models are struggling to find a common solution for this weekend and early next week.  One is still showing a dry cold front arriving on Saturday with highs in the 50s-60.  While another has a ridge overhead preventing the front from ever arriving with highs in the 60s-70s.  The both keep us dry with a fair amount of sunshine for the period.  For now, I like a blended solution for the temperatures with dry weather through next Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you