Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny and cool today.  Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
 
A northerly flow will produce upslope conditions in the Blues this morning and may result in a few flurries.  Clear skies and light wind tonight will result in efficient radiational cooling.  As a result, most areas will experience a hard freeze by early Tuesday morning.  So, if you still have tomatoes on the vine, you'll want to pick them today!
 
Freeze Warning...  Tuesday 3 to 9 AM
  • 26 to 30
  • Goodbye Gardens
  • Time to blow out sprinklers
  • Winterize Boats and RVs
Weak ridging will provide us with quiet weather Tuesday with highs in the 50s-near 60..  Clouds increase Tuesday afternoon/evening ahead of an approaching front.  Snow showers are possible in the mountains with only minor accumulation expected.  The cloud cover should keep overnight lows above freezing (35-42) in the lower elevations with a chance for a few rain showers through Wednesday morning.  
 
High pressure and a warming trend return Thursday and Friday with highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s by Saturday.  The quiet weather will continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the low-mid 60s.

