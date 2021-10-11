Early morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny and cool today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
A northerly flow will produce upslope conditions in the Blues this morning and may result in a few flurries. Clear skies and light wind tonight will result in efficient radiational cooling. As a result, most areas will experience a hard freeze by early Tuesday morning. So, if you still have tomatoes on the vine, you'll want to pick them today!
Freeze Warning... Tuesday 3 to 9 AM
- 26 to 30
- Goodbye Gardens
- Time to blow out sprinklers
- Winterize Boats and RVs
Weak ridging will provide us with quiet weather Tuesday with highs in the 50s-near 60.. Clouds increase Tuesday afternoon/evening ahead of an approaching front. Snow showers are possible in the mountains with only minor accumulation expected. The cloud cover should keep overnight lows above freezing (35-42) in the lower elevations with a chance for a few rain showers through Wednesday morning.
High pressure and a warming trend return Thursday and Friday with highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s by Saturday. The quiet weather will continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the low-mid 60s.