Haze, smoke and say hello to the wind it’s back for the next few days. Tonight, gusty winds develop through the region 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph this should help to push the smoke and haze out of the area. Overnight lows in the low 60’s For Yakima & Tri-Cities. Tomorrow a little cooler with breezy to gusty winds throughout the day/night 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph and temperatures warming from the low to mid 90’s. A Red Flag warning is in place through Thursday night and may be extended through Friday due to the winds and low humidity.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
* AFFECTED AREA... Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Columbia River Gorge
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires.