Hazy and hot today. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s-70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
A building ridge of high pressure sits over the central Rookies this morning and is nudging into the Pacific Northwest. There is some monsoon moisture rotating north along the western side of the ridge. This moisture and instability will give central Oregon and the Blues a chance for a few stray thunderstorms or showers for the next couple of days. Models are even suggesting a slight chance (10%) for a stray early morning and afternoon shower/storm in the Columbia Basin. Any storms that do develop will be capable of brief moderate/heavy downpours, lightning and gusts 30-40 mph. Highs in the mid-upper 90s through Wednesday.
Strong ridging returns Thursday that will produce another heatwave with highs climbing into the triple digits. YUCK!