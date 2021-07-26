Hot and Hazy to start the week off. Gusty winds develop tonight in the Kittitas Valley 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy for Yakima and Tri-Cities 5-10 mph. Not much of a cool off tonight as lows will be in the low to mid 70’s overnight. Widespread haze will continue tomorrow with a 10% chance of stray showers or thunderstorms in the Columbia Basin and more likely to occur in the foothills of the Blue mountains in both Washington and Oregon. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s just below the 100-degree mark. Get ready for the next heatwave (temps above 100 degrees) to begin Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will range between 99-106 degrees.
Hazy Hot Week Ahead
