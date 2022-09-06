Hazy sunshine and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
High pressure will dominate our weather through Wednesday with hazy sunshine and hotter temperatures. Despite fires across the Pacific Northwest our air quality will remain good with pockets of moderate over the next few days. One exception, far northeast Oregon where the Double Creek and Jones Creek fires are producing unhealthy air quality because of the smoke.
A cold front will move onshore tomorrow morning increasing the pressure gradient east of the Cascades by midafternoon. This will produce breezy to windy conditions with gusts 25-35 mph through Wednesday night. As a result, fire danger will be high tomorrow and Red Flag Warnings/Fire Weather Watches have been issued across the Pacific Northwest.
Red Flag Warning - WA/OR Cascades, WA/OR Blues, Central OR, North Central and Northeast WA, ID Panhandle
- Wednesday Afternoon-Night
- Gusts 25-35 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Fire Weather Watch - Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin, Foothills and Columbia River Gorge
- Wednesday Afternoon-Night
- Gusts 20-30 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
There is a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or showers overnight Wednesday in the mountains with the cold front. Cooler air arrives Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 40s-50s through Friday. Another little warmup this weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Models are suggesting another weather system next Tuesday with a slight chance for a few showers and highs in the 80s.
