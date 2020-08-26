Wonderful Wednesday.... Sunny and seasonably warm this afternoon with light and variable winds. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Our quiet weather will continue through Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds off the coast. However, there is a weak disturbance that will move through the ridge this afternoon giving the Blues a very slight (10%) chance for a stray t-storm. highs in the upper 80s-near 90 and lows in the 50s.
A dry cold front will approach the Pacific Northwest Saturday resulting in gusty winds (30-35 mph) developing by the afternoon. The gusty winds will increase our fire danger and produce some patchy blowing dust. Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday behind the front with highs in the low 80s and lows near 50.
Models are hinting at another weak disturbance with a few clouds and maybe a stray raindrop next Monday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Sunny and 80s next Tuesday.