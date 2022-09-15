Partly cloudy and hazy today with good to moderate air quality. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-near 80.
An upper-level disturbance is currently moving through northeast Oregon and is producing thunderstorms in the southern Blues and Wallowa mountains. Hundreds of lightning strikes have occurred with these storms and this area will need to be watched for potential new fire starts. This first round of mountain storms should be ending by 10 AM. Another upper-level disturbance arrives this afternoon/evening with more showers and storms in the northeast mountains of Oregon. We may also see a stray shower in the Cascades later today.
Partly sunny and a cooler Friday with breezy afternoon winds developing ahead of an approaching weather system. This will usher in a pattern change this weekend giving us an early taste of Fall. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s-low 70s with overnight lows in the low 40s-near 50. Models are showing enough available moisture with this system for a few stray showers Saturday night through at least Sunday morning.
Ridging returns Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A weak disturbance will give us a few clouds and a chance for scattered mountain showers next Tuesday. Dry weather and sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 40s.
