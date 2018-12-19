healthcare

UNITED STATES - Women in America are struggling to pay for their own healthcare.

A new report from the Commonwealth Fund shows 38 percent of U.S. women cite high costs for skipping a doctor's appointment or filling a prescription.

And nearly half - 44 percent - report having some kind of medical bill problem, like an insurance denial.

Compare that to just 2 percent of women in the U.K.

In fact, of all the high-income countries, American women have the highest death rates during pregnancy and childbirth.

Healthcare costs, as well as higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, are all factors.

