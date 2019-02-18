WASHINGTON -With the governor calling a state of emergency in Washington state due to the measles outbreak, many people have forgotten it's flu season.
So far this season, there have been 27 flu-related deaths in the state.
Doctors say this year's flu is peaking all across the country, and it's still not too late to get a flu vaccine. But they also say there's something even more pressing you should be doing to avoid the virus: give your house a good scrubbing.
"The virus can get on inanimate surfaces, and depending on the nature of the inanimate surface they can last for about 15 minutes, sometimes some virus 24 hours," said Dr. Willian Shaffner.