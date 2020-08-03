SEATTLE, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last evening, according to Canada Health Authorities, as of July 30, 2020, there have been 114 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island. According to those same officials, individuals who became ill reported eating red (pink) onions imported from the U.S., at home, in menu items ordered at restaurants and in residential care settings.