UNITED STATES - College students face a higher risk for Meningitis B than their peers who are not in college.
That's according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.
Meningitis B is a rarer strain of the disease... but it is serious and potentially deadly.
Researchers found college students had more than triple the risk of becoming infected with Meningitis B than other young adults.
There is a vaccine for Meningitis B, but it's not routinely recommended for adolescents or college students.
The Meningitis vaccine that is required by most colleges does not protect against Meningitis B.