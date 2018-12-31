flu shot

UNITED STATES - College students face a higher risk for Meningitis B than their peers who are not in college.

That's according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control. 

Meningitis B is a rarer strain of the disease... but it is serious and potentially deadly.

Researchers found college students had more than triple the risk of becoming infected with Meningitis B than other young adults.

There is a vaccine for Meningitis B, but it's not routinely recommended for adolescents or college students.

The Meningitis vaccine that is required by most colleges does not protect against Meningitis B.

Tags

Recommended for you