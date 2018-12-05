WASHINGTON - Fentanyl overdose deaths have jumped a shocking 70 percent in the last year in Washington.
A report from the Department of Health shows there were 81 deaths linked to fentanyl in the first half of the year, compared with 48 in the same time frame last year.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid - about 30 to 50 times more potent than pure heroin.
A dose the size of a few grains of salt can kill an average-sized person. Fentanyl has been found in pills that are made to look like prescription drugs.
It has also been found in white and colored powders, and could potentially be in any illegal drug.