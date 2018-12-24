UNITED STATES - When visiting the family and friends this week, the goal is to spread holiday cheer - not germs!
Flu activity is starting to pick up across much of the country. The CDC says flu is now widespread in 6 states: Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts and New York.
And there are signs many areas of the southwest and mid-Atlantic aren't far behind.
Doctors say the best way to protect yourself from the flu is by getting the flu shot. Also - wash your hands often!
Experts recommend a full 20 seconds of lathering up.