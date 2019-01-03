WASHINGTON - Men are more likely to die from brain cancer than women. Now, researchers think they know why.
Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine studied 63 patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
They found men did not respond to chemotherapy as well as women, meaning their tumors were less likely to shrink.
A closer look at the tumors showed significant molecular differences that were not tied to sex hormones.
Experts say tailoring treatment to men and women with this form of brain cancer may improve survival for all patients.