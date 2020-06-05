TACOMA, WA- Gov. Jay Inslee calling for an independent investigation review of a fatal arrest involving a black man earlier this week in Tacoma.
During a press conference with city and county leaders and the media Friday evening; Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said the State of Washington, Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Attorney General's Office will be reviewing the case where multiple Tacoma Police Officers pinned Manuel Ellis to the ground during arrest choking him.
The full statement here: