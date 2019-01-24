UNITED STATES - A new study suggests exposure to lead as a child may have an impact on your mental health when you're an adult.
Most adults were exposed to lead as kids, because gasoline was treated with the heavy metal for several decades - until the late 1980s.
Researchers from Duke University studied data from nearly 600 people born in the early 1970s.
Those who had higher lead concentrations were more likely to show signs of mental illness. They also had more difficult personalities as an adult.
While no longer in gasoline... kids today are still exposed to lead if they live in older buildings that have it in the plumbing and paint.