UNITED STATES - Loud toys could damage your young children's hearing, so we had Shannon from Columbia Basin Hearing Center in to demonstrate just how loud some of these dangerous toys are.
An estimated seventeen percent of teens aged 12 to 19 years have some hearing loss for which loud noise could be responsible.
The following are maximum decibel level ranges for certain sounds your child may be exposed to:
- 115 - 125 decibels: short bursts of sounds
- 65 decibels: sounds close to ear
- 85 decibels: crib, tabletop, etc.
If a toy is too loud for you, it could be loud enough to damage your child's hearing. Turn off the sound, remove the batteries, or return the toy.