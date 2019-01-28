UNITED STATES - Drastically lowering blood pressure may help prevent some memory problems in old age... but not dementia, according to a new study.
Doctors have been studying the effects of intensive blood pressure control for several years. Getting the top blood pressure number down to at least 120 has already been shown to benefit those at high risk for heart disease.
It did not, however, cut down on actual cases of dementia. Longer studies may be needed to show that impact.
The research is published in the journal of the "American Medical Association."